Emergency Dispatches: March 21, 2020

At 7:30 pm the Kosciusko received a call from a residence on the 300 block of Riley Street. The called said they were moving in the house and found a gun.

At 9:38 pm on March 21st Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Sallis Volunteers along with Attala Fire and Rescue Central Station responded to a report of a one vehicle MVA. Emergency personnel arrived on scene to find it to be a two vehicle MVA with one striking a tree and the second hitting a power pole. They said that the roadway was not blocked. Entergy was called when they found a power line on one of the vehicles. First responders notified medics that one person was complaining of head, neck and leg pain. The cause of the accident is not known at this time. The Mississippi Highway Patrol will be in charge of the investigation.