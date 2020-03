At 3:33 pm Attala Deputies were called Youth Center Road. The driver of a school bus has a fight in progress on his bus involving three youths.

At 4:56 pm Kosciusko Police and Kosciusko City Fire were dispatched to the 900 block of Martin Luther King Drive. The caller said the trunk on his car was on fire. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire by 5:10 pm. The Kosciusko Fire Department will be in charge of the investigation. No injuries were reported.