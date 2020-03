At 7:27 pm Attala Deputies responded to a report of a one vehicle MVA. The caller said it was located on Attala Road 2127 at the Attala Road 2133 intersection. They said the vehicle was in the ditch and driver appeared ok but they believed they were intoxicated.

At 7:41 pm Kosciusko Police along with City Fire and Rescue responded to a report of an MVA on highway 12 east near Fair Propane. Units arrived on scene and reported one vehicle off the roadway. No injuries were reported.