At 12:22 pm Attala Deputies, Sallis Volunteers along with Attala Fire Central Station were dispatched to a residence on Attala Road 4167. The caller said the roof of their house was smoking. Units arrived on scene and reported no smoke was showing from the exterior of the home.

At 5:16 pm Kosciusko Police were called to a report of a fight in progress at Glendale Apartments.

At 6:29 pm Attala Deputies responded to a report of a B&E on highway 12 west in McAdams.