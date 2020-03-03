Emergency Dispatches: March 3, 2020

At 9:44 am Kosciusko Police were called to the Renasant Bank on highway 12 east for a report of a two vehicle auto accident. The caller said it involved the money truck and a white Toyota. No injuries were reported.

At 9:47 am Kosciusko Police were called to the post office parking lot for a report of a minor two vehicle auto accident. No injuries were reported.

At 2:10 pm Kosciusko Police were called to the Wal-Mart parking lot for a report of a minor auto accident. The caller said a silver 2003 Mercury left the scene and was last seen heading north on Veteran’s Memorial Drive. No injuries were reported.