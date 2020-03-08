Emergency Dispatches: March 8, 2020

At 3:09 am Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Providence Volunteers along with Attala Fire and Rescue Central Station responded to a report of a one vehicle MVA on highway 14 east. Deputies arrived on scene and found the vehicle in a ditch. No injuries were reported.

At 1:31 pm Kosciusko Police were called to the Wal-Mart parking lot for a report of a two vehicle auto accident. The caller said whoever hit her car left the scene.

At 2:58 pm McCool Volunteers along with Attala Fire responded to a report of a woods fire on Attala Road 2111.