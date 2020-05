At 8:26 am Attala Deputies, Baptist EMS, Sallis Volunteers along with Attala Fire and Rescue were called to Attala Road 4167 near Nowell Ranch for a report of a one vehicle rollover. The caller said the vehicle left the roadway, went through a fence then overturned. Units arrived on scene and notified responding units that the driver was out of the vehicle and ambulatory. He told emergency personnel he was fine but needed to be checked out by medics.