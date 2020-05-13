Emergency Dispatches: May 13, 2020

At 10:40 am Kosciusko Police and City Fire were dispatched to 615 Clark Road for a report of as possible gas leak. Atmos was called to the location to check for the leak.After a short investigation it was discovered that the pilot light was out on the stove. Atmos was then cancelled. No injuries were reported.

At 4:30 am Kosciusko Police and City Fire were dispatched to the 300 block of Goodman Street for a report of a two vehicle MVA.. Emergency personnel arrived on scene called for Baptist EMS to be dispatched for lacerations to a drivers arm.

At 5:19 pm Attala Deputies, Baptist EMS, The Mississippi Highway Patrol along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a one vehicle MVA on hwy 43 south in Pinkard Curve, The caller said it involved a black Ford Ranger. No injuries were reported.