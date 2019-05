At 8:59 pm Attala Deputies were called to the Natchez Trace fr a report of a tree down in the road. The caller said it was a small tree located approximately one mile south of Kosciusko.

At 2:40 pm Attala Deputies and The Mississippi Highway Patrol were called to highway 35 south for a report of a one vehicle MVA. The caller said they hit a deer. No injuries were reported.