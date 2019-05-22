Emergency Dispatches: May 22, 2019

At 11:08 am Kosciusko Police were called to the 300 block of West Jefferson for a report of a B&E.

At 1:56 pm Kosciusko Police and City were called to a report of a minor two vehicle auto accident at West Adams and Natchez Street. No injuries were reported.

At 3:18 pm Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with Kosciusko City Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a one vehicle MVA. The caller said it was located at Spot Cash on highway 12 west.Emergency personnel arrived on scene to find the vehicle had crashed into a display of lawn mowers in front of the building.Captain Chad Spears tells Breezy News that the driver suffered from a seizure and lost control of the auto. She was transported to Baptist-Attala to be for medical treatment.