Emergency Dispatches: May 6, 2020

At 11:45 am Attala Deputies, Baptist Ambulance Service along with Attala Fire and Rescue were called to highway 19 north near Springdale Church for a report of a one vehicle MVA rollover. No serious injurious were reported.

At 11:55 am Attala Deputies, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Kosciusko Police, Baptist Ambulance Service along with Attala Fire and Rescue were called to highway 12 west near the VFW for a report of a two vehicle MVA . According to Sheriff Tim Nail the crash involved Attala County Fire Chief Roy Williams. Nail said he was transported to Baptist-Attala. His condition is unknown.

At 12:54 pm Kosciusko Police, Baptist Ambulance Service along with Kosciusko Fire were called to Walmart. The caller said someone hit a light pole.

At 2:00 pm Attala Deputies, Baptist Ambulance Service, The Mississippi Highway Patrol along with Attala Fire and Rescue were called to highway 431 for a report of an MVA. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and advised unites responding that they had one patient.

At 2:32 pm Attala Deputies, Baptist Ambulance Service, The Mississippi Highway Patrol along with Attala Fire and Rescue were called to highway 35 north near Carmack store a report of a one vehicle MVA. The caller said a vehicle hit a tree. When units arrived on scene the patient was complaining of chest pain.