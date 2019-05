At 7:40 am Attala Deputies were called to highway 12 west in McAdams for multiple reports of a fight in progress. The caller said it started in the street near Attala Road 4167. Law enforcement were quickly on scene but the participants had left the location.

At 9:15 Kosciusko Police were called to Whitt’s Quick Stop for a report of a hit and run. The caller said that the vehicle that left the scene was a blue truck. No injuries were reported.