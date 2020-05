At 5:00 pm Kosciusko Police along with City Fire responded to 105 highway 12 west at Witt’s Quick Food for a report of a dumpster fire. At 5:06 pm firefighters had the fire extinguished. Units cleared at 5:25 pm. No injuries were reported.

At 5:07 pm Kosciusko Police along with Baptist Ambulance were called to highway 12 and Martin Luther King for a report of a two vehicle MVA. One person reported back pain.