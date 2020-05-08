Emergency Dispatches: May 8, 2020

At 11:00 am Attala Deputies, Sallis and Ethel Volunteers along with Attala Fire responded to a report of a structure fire on Attala Road 4202 near Attala Road 4215. Units arrived on scene and notified responding units there was smoke showing from the attic of the two story structure. At 11:24 am CD1 reported the main fire was extinguished. Entergy was called to cut power to the location.

At 11:01 am Attala Deputies along with Attala Fire responded to a report of a woods fire caused by a downed power line on Attala Road 5008.