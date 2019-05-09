Emergency Dispatches: May 9, 2019

At 6:07 am Attala Deputies, McCool Volunteers along with Attala Fire responded to highway 407 in McCool for a report of a power line sparking.

At 8:53 pm Attala Deputies and the Natchez Trace Park Rangers were called to the 155 mile marker for a report of a down tree.

At 2:56 pm McCool Volunteers along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a report of a gas leak on Conley Street in McCool. Atmos was already on scene when emergency personnel arrived. Atmos told firefighters they cut the gas tom the structure but it was full of fumes. No injures were reported.

At 4:32pm Sheriff Tim Nail reported an 18 wheeler off the road on highway 12 west near Hurricane Church. The advised that the driver was fine and he would stand by until The Mississippi Highway Patrol could arrive on scene.