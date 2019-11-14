Emergency Dispatches: November 14, 2019

At 11:16 am Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with City Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a minor auto accident in front of Central Office Supply on East Jefferson Street. No injuries were reported.

At 1:22 pm Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, Providence and Ethel Volunteers along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of structure fire on Attala Road 5016. Units arrived on scene and reported no smoke showing from the exterior. After a short investigation firefighters found there was smoke coming from an outlet.

At 1:57 pm Attala Deputies, The Mississippi MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire and Rescue were called to highway 35 north just outside the city limits for a report of a two vehicle MVA. Attala 9, Deputy Kelly Mitchell, arrived on scene and notified responding units that the roadway was blocked. MedStat transported one person to Baptist-Attala priority two for medical treatment. The Mississippi Highway Patrol will be in charge of the investigation.