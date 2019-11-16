Emergency Dispatches: November 15, 2019

At 7:47 am Attala Deputies were called to a report of a one vehicle MVA located approximately 4 miles from the city limits on highway 35 south. They told officers that they hit an animal and needed a report. No injuries were reported.

At 3:30 pm Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a one vehicle MVA rollover on Attala Road 3122. The caller said it was located near the Natchez Trace. When Officers arrived on scene they reported that everyone was out of the vehicle. They said they were fine but wanted medics to check them out. No word at this time of the cause of the crash. The Attala County Sheriff’s Department will be in charge of the investigation.