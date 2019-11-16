Emergency Dispatches: November 16, 2019

At 9:54 am Attala Deputies, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire and Rescue were called to highway 14 west and Attala Road 4002 for a report of a one vehicle MVA. There has been no word on the cause or any injuries at this time.

At 9:59 am Kosciusko Police were called to the Renasant Bank parking lot on highway 12 for a report of a minor auto accident. Caller said all they needed was a report.

At 1:23 pm Kosciusko Police were called to Wall-Mart for a report of a shoplifter that management had in custody.