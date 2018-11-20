Emergency Dispatches: November 19, 2018

At 12:20 pm Kosciusko Police were called to Northside Shopping Center on highway 12 west. The caller said he had some things stolen out of his 18 wheeler.

At 3:44 pm Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, McCool Volunteers along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA at the Attala Road 5234 and 5231 intersection. One occupant was transported to a local hospital with what was described as minor injuries. No word on the cause of the accident. The Attala County Sheriff Department will be in charge of the investigation.