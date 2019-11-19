Emergency Dispatches: November 19, 2019

At 11:55 am Attala Deputies were called to McAdams High School for a report of a fight in progress. When Deputies arrived on scene they were notified the students involved had been separated.

At 2:43 pm Kosciusko Police were called to the Kosciusko High School for a report of a minor auto accident. No injuries were reported.

At 3:57 pm Attala Deputies, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA on highway 35 south near the Leake County line. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and reported no injuries and only minor damage.