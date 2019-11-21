Emergency Dispatches: November 20, 2019

At 8:00 am Kosciusko Police were called to a residence on St Matthews Street. The caller said their car was broken into last night and they had the person on camera.

At 10:43 am Kosciusko Police were called to Farm Bureau for a report of a minor auto accident. No injuries were reported.

At 11:20 am Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Sallis Volunteers along with Attala Fire and Rescue Central Station were dispatches to a report of a two vehicle MVA. The caller said it was located on highway 12 west near Attala Road 4045.

At 11:33 am Kosciusko Police were called to the Kosciusko Medical Clinic for a report of a minor auto accident. No injuries were reported.

At 2:56 pm Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, CD1 Danny Townsend, Ethel, McCool and Carmack Volunteers along with Attala Fire Central Station responded to a report of a house fire on a Private drive of 2249 just off of Attala Road 2477. After arriving on scene Emergency Management Director Danny Townsend notified responding units that the home was fully engulfed and the fire had spread into the adjacent woods. Entergy was called to cut power to the location to cut power to the structure. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze by 3:45 pm. There has been no word on the cause of the fire. The Attala County Fire Department will be in charge of the investigation