Emergency Dispatches: November 23, 2019

At 6:04 am Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, Sallis Volunteers along with Attala Fire and Rescue Central Station responded to a report of an MVA rollover. The caller said it was approximately 8 miles on Attala Road 4101 from highway 12. The three occupants of the vehicle were ambulatory on arrival of emergency personnel. According to First Responders the three suffered only minor injuries and no medical transport was given.All emergency personnel cleared at 7:30 am. The Attala County Sheriff’s Department will be in charge of the investigation.

At 7:48 Kosciusko Police along with City Fire were called to the 400 block of South Natchez Street for a report of a gas leak. Atmos was notified. After a short investigation it was found to be a false alarm. The smell was found to be coming from the lagoon.

At 5:55 pm Attala Deputies notified dispatch of an auto accident one 900 block of South Natchez Street for a report of an auto accident. Sergeant Nic Cox asked for an ambulance to be dispatched that the driver was complaining of leg pain. According to deputies the driver notified them that she backed into a ditch.