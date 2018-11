At 10:44 am Kosciusko Police were called to Super 10 on the Courthouse Square for a report of a minor auto accident. No injuries were reported.

At 11:28 am Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS McCool Volunteers along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA. The caller said it was located on highway 12 east at the highway 407 intersection. Volunteers arrived on scene and notified responding units that there was minor damage but there were injuries.