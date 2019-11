At 2:07 pm Kosciusko Police were called to the Sunflower parking lot for a report of a minor auto accident ion the parking lot. No injuries were reported.

3:45 pm Kosciusko Police along with City Fire were called to Fenwick Street for a report of a two car MVA. No injuries were reported.

At 5:06 pm Kosciusko Police along with City Fire were called to South Natchez Street for a report of a two vehicle MVA. No injures were reported.