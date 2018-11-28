Emergency Dispatches: November 27, 2018

At 10:45 am Kosciusko Police were called to highway 12 west near the city limit line. The caller said there was a white billy goat running in and out of traffic.

At 5:44 pm Attala Deputies were called to highway 19 south just past Green Acres Subdivision for a report of an 18 Wheeler off the roadway. Deputies arrived and notified Dispatch that there were no injuries. According to the driver he swerved to avoid a vehicle stopped in the roadway waiting to turn when he ran off the side of the highway.