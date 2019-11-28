Emergency Dispatches: November 27, 2019

At 7:15 am Kosciusko and MDOT were called to the intersection of highway 12 and North Natchez. The caller said the stoplight was stuck on red.



At 7:17 am Kosciusko Police were called to the Kosciusko Jr. High for a report of vandalism. The caller said someone knocked over the Whippet Statue on the north side of the building facing East Jefferson Street.

At 12:20 pm Kosciusko Police were called to Megg’s Tire parking lot for a minor auto accident. No injuries were reported.

At 12:54 pm Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded the trailer park just outside the city limits on highway 12 east for a report of a vehicle fire. When emergency personnel arrived on scene they reported an AT&T work truck full engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to quickly get the flames under control. The truck was picked up and towed to a body shop where the fire reignited some work manuals under and behind the seat. Kosciusko Police and City Fire were dispatched to the second blaze of the vehicle.No injuries were reported in both incidents.

At 4:00 pm Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, The Mississippi Highway Patrol along with Attala Fire and Rescue Responded to Highway 14 and Munson’s Crossing for a report of an 18 wheeler that ran off into a ditch. The caller said they were hauling a bulldozer. No injures were reported.

At 5:33 pm Kosciusko Police were called to Show Show in Parkway Plaza for a report of a possible shoplifter.

At 5:53 pm Kosciusko Police were called to Popeye’s on highway 12 for a report of a minor auto accident. No injuries were reported.