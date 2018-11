At 12:28 pm Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with City Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA. The caller said it was located at the East Jefferson and Veterans Memorial Drive intersection. Units arrived on scene and found both cars in the center of the intersection with light damage. MedStat transported one patient to Baptist-Attala for medical treatment. The extent of their injury is not known at this time.