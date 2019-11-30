Emergency Dispatches: November 29, 2019

At 3:05 pm Attala Deputies along with Attala Fire Central Station were called to a report of a vehicle fire, The caller said it was located approximately one mile past Williamsville Road on highway 19 south. CD1 Danny Townsend arrived on scene and notified responding units that there was nothing showing from the vehicle. Deputies tell Breezy News that the fire had been extinguished prior to first responders arrival. No injuries were reported.

At 5:45 pm Attala Deputies, Sallis Volunteers along with Attala Fire Central Station were called to Attala Road 4114 for a report of a grass fire.