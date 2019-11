At 12:28 Attala Deputies were called to main Street in Ethel. The caller said some one threw out trash in the middle of town.

At 12:46 pm Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with City Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA. The caller said it was located on North Jackson Street near Whit’s Quick Foods. MedStat transported one person to Baptist-Attala for medical treatment.