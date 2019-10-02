Emergency Dispatches: October 1, 2019

At 9:47 am Attala Deputies and The Mississippi Highway Patrol were called to highway 429 for a report of a one vehicle MVA. The caller said the auto was in the ditch and the two occupants were out of the vehicle.

At 1:38 pm Attala Deputies, Sallis Volunteers along Attala Fire and Rescue Central Station responded to a report of an 18 wheeler on fire. The caller said it was located on Attala Road 4130 and 4237. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and notified responding units that the cab of the big rig was fully engulfed. Firefighters were able to contain the flames by 2:04 pm.There has been no word on the cause of the blaze. The Attala County Fire Department will be in charge of the investigation. All emergency personnel cleared the scene at 2:35 pm.

At 9:19 pm Kosciusko Police notified dispatch that they had a motorcycle failing to stop after attempting to execute a traffic stop. The chase reached speeds of 85 MPH at one point as the pursuit headed out of of the city limits. The pursuing officers were advising of road conditions and that there was no traffic on the roadways as the chase continued. The Attala Sheriff’s Department was call to assist. According to radio traffic the bike hit a ditch approximately one to one and a half miles north of Sugar Creek and the driver fled on foot leaving the bike behind..