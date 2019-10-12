Emergency Dispatches: October 12, 2019

At 3:45 am Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS along with the Mississippi Highway Patrol were called to highway 35 north near Carmack for a report of a one vehicle MVA. There is no word on any injuries.

At 9:57 am Kosciusko Police were called to the 100 block of Goldman Street for a report of vandalism to a vehicle.

At 10:52 am Kosciusko Police and City Fire and Rescue were called to Veterans Memorial Drive in font of Kangaroo Crossing for a report of a two vehicle MVA. The caller said there were no injuries they just needed a report.

At 11:28 am McCool Volunteers along with Attala Fire responded to a report of a woods fire on Attala Road 5233.

At 12:35 pm Sallis Volunteers along with Attala Fire responded to a report of a woods fire on Attala Road 4116.