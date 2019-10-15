Emergency Dispatches: October 15, 2019

At 6:21 pm Attala Deputies along with the Mississippi Highway Patrol were called to a report of a one vehicle MVA on highway 43 south near Attala Road 1026. The caller said a car was in the bushes but it didn’t appear anyone was in or around the vehicle.

At 10:00 am Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, The Mississippi Highway Patrol along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a one vehicle MVA on Highway 35 north near Attala Road 3124. Sheriff Tim Nail arrived on scene and notified responding units that they had what appeared to be minor head and shoulder injuries.