At 12:50 pm Kosciusko Police were called to a report of a minor auto accident at the highway 35 by-pass at the Co-Op. The caller said there were no injuries and the vehicle had been moved from the roadway. They simply needed a report.

At 5:00 pm Carmack and Friendship Volunteers along with Attala Fire were called to highway 43 north near Attala Road 2263 in the Shady Grove Community for a report of a grass fire.