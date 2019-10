At 6:00 am Attala Deputies, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire and Sallis Volunteers responded to a report of a one vehicle MVA. A silver pickup left the roadway and crashed into a ditch on Attala Road 4126 just off of highway 12 west. One person was transported to Baptist-Attala for medical treatment. The Mississippi Highway Patrol will be in charge of the investigation.