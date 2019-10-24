Emergency Dispatches: October 24, 2019

At 6:30 am Kosciusko Police were called to the 300 block of Second Avenue for a report of a disturbance/B&E in progress. The caller said the subject broke her window and was attempting to enter the home.

At 6:44 am Attala Deputies were called to Attala Road 4231 for a report of a one vehicle MVA. The caller said the hit a deer. No injuries were reported they simply need a report.

At 11:53 pm Attala Deputies were called to a residence on Attala Road 1022 for a report of a possible B&E.

At 12:06 Kosciusko Police were called to Shoe Show in Parkway Plaza for a report of a possible shoplifter.