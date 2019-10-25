Emergency Dispatches: October 25, 2019

At 7:12 am Kosciusko Police were called to a one vehicle MVA on Veteran’s Memorial Drive near Prairie Farms. No injuries were reported.

At 7:56 am Kosciusko Police were called to a two vehicle fender bender in the Attala Oil parking lot. No injuries were reported.At 8:47 am Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Carmack Volunteers along with Attala Fire and Rescue Central Station were dispatched to an 18 wheeler MVA. The caller said the crash took place on highway 35 north at Springdale Road. Emergency Personnel arrived on scene to find a big rig off the roadway that came to rest after crashing into several trees. County Fire Chief Roy Williams notified medical personnel that they had one patient complaining of leg and head pain. The driver was transported to the University Medical Center for medical treatment. There has been no word on the cause of the accident. The Mississippi Highway Patrol will be in charge of the investigation.

At 5:43 pm Kosciusko Police and City Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA on West Adams Street. The caller said there were no injuries. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and requested to repair a fire hydrant that had been damaged.

At 8:00 pm Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, Sallis Volunteers along with Attala Fire and Rescue were called to a report of a one vehicle MVA on highway 43 south near Attala Road 4041. The caller said a car hit the guard rail on a bridge. Deputy Brian Townsend arrived on scene and notified responding units that they had two patients. One complaining of chest pain and one unresponsive.