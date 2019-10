At 7:09 am Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with City Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a two car MVA on Knox Road. The caller said one vehicle was in the ditch by Wamble’s Machine Shop and one is closer to Bluff Springs. No injuries were reported.

At 7:28 am Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Sallis Volunteers along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA. The caller said it was located on highway 12 west in Sallis.