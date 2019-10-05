Emergency Dispatches: October 5, 2019

At 5:32 am Attala Deputies were called to a residence on highway 12 west near Attala Road 4207 for a report of an auto B&E.

At 6:40 am Attala Deputies were called to a residence on Attala Road 1107 for a report of a vehicle vandalism.

At 8:20 am Attala Deputies, Sallis Volunteers along with Attala Fire and Rescue were called to an 18 wheeler trailer fire. The caller said the fire was under the trailer near the tires. When firefighters arrived on scene the flames had been extinguished. According to emergency personnel the brakes caught on fire.There was no damage the the trailer.