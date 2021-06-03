Emergency Dispatches on Wednesday

1:04 pm – Attala County Deputies received calls of a reckless driver headed towards Ethel.

2:27 pm – Kosciusko Police responded to calls of missing property on North Natchez Street.

3:11 pm – Kosciusko Police were called to a disturbance on East Adams Street.

3:17 pm – Kosciusko Police responded to a two car accident on Hwy. 12 West in front of McDonald’s. No injuries were reported.

9:00 pm – Attala Central Fire, Attala County Deputies and Priority Ambulance responded to calls of a one car accident on Hwy. 35 South. A vehicle had ran into a ditch and injuries are unknown.