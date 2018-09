At 1:24 pm Kosciusko Police, ,MedStat EMS along with City Fire were called to a report of an MVA on Pecan Blvd just off of Veterans Memorial Drive No injuries were reported.

At 3:55 pm Kosciusko Police, ,MedStat EMS along with City Fire were called to a report of a two vehicle MVA on highway 12 east in front of Sonic. No injuries were reported.