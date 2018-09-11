Emergency Dispatches: September 11, 2018

At 10:42 am Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with City Fire were called to the Attala County Nursing Home for a report of the smell of smoke. The caller said it appears to be coming from the same room on both floors. They also advised dispatch it smelled like it was electrical in nature.

Kosciusko Fire Chief Duane Burdine tells Breezy News that Emergency personnel, assisted my Nursing Home Maintenance crews, searched the building using terminal cameras but were unable to locate any fire or electrical shorts.Burdine said the source of the odor turned out to be fluid that was being used in the repair of the elevator in the building. no injuries were reported.

At 10:58 Kosciusko Police were called to the intersection at South Natchez and West Jefferson for a report of a minor auto accident. No injuries were reported.