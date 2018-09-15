Emergency Dispatches: September 15, 2018

At 9:44 pm Friday Attala Deputies, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a one car MVA rollover on highway 12 west near the Country Club. Units arrived on scene and reported the three occupants were out of the vehicle. No injuries were reported. The Mississippi Highway Patrol will be in charge of the investigation.

At 9:48 pm Friday Attala Deputies were called to a residence on highway 411 in McCool for a report of a B&E.

At 10:01 pm Friday Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS, City Fire were called to a report of a one vehicle MVA. The caller said it was located on Highway 35 south near Parkway Pure. Emergency personnel arrived to find that the driver had left the scene. The Attala Sheriff’s Department was called because the accident was located on the city limit Officers searched the area for the subject. Its unclear at this time if the driver was located. No further information is available at this time.

At 8:50 am on Saturday Attala Deputies were called to a Hunting Camp on Attala Road 5053 for a report of a B&E.

At 11:44 pm Kosciusko Police along with City Fire responded to highway 35 south in front of Wal-Mart for a report of a minor auto accident. The caller reported no injuries