At 8:09 am Kosciusko Police were called to Super 8. The caller said their car had been vandalized.

At 12:54 pm September 14th Kosciusko Police were called to Walmart for a report of a hit and run. No injuries were reported.

At 4:50 pm September 14th Attala Deputies were called to KFC for a report of a City unit involved in a minor auto accident. No injuries were reported.