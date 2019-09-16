Emergency Dispatches: September 16, 2019

At 6:25 am Attala Deputies were called to Attala Road 4989 for a report of a one vehicle MVA. The caller said they hit a deer and simply needed a report.

At 10:36 am Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with Kosciusko City Fire responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA by the Post Office on Veterans Memorial Drive. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and notified responding units that one lane of traffic was blocked. No injuries were reported.

At 4:55 pm Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS and City Fire and Rescue were called to a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of AT&T