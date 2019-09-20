Emergency Dispatches: September 20, 2019

At 10:43 am Attala Fire and Attala Forestry were dispatched to a report of a woods fire on Sims Road in the Happy Hollow area.

At 10:52 am Attala Deputies and The Mississippi Highway patrol were called to highway 12 west at the new bypass for a minor two vehicle auto accident. The caller said no one was hurt that she was turning and was rear ended. No injuries were report they simply needed a report.

At 11:39 am Attala Deputies were called to Attala Road 2102 just off the Natchez Trace for a report of a vehicle in a ditch. The caller said no one was around the auto.

At 1:38 pm Kosciusko Police were called to the south side of the Courthouse Square for a minor auto accident. No injuries were reported.