Emergency Dispatches: September 24, 2019

At 1:45 pm Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Zama Volunteers along with Attala Fire and Rescue Central Station were dispatched to highway 19 south near the intersection of Attala Road 5001 for a report of a two vehicle MVA.Emergency personnel arrived on scene and reported that the roadway was not blocked. Deputy Scott Walters checked with the occupants of the vehicle but medical transport was refused. The Mississippi Highway Patrol will be in charge of the investigation.

At 15:05 pm Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with City Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA. The caller said it was located on highway 12 east at Burger King. Emergency personnel arrived on scene to find one lane of traffic blocked. There has been no word on any injuries. Kosciusko Police will be in charge of the investigation.