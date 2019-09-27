Emergency Dispatches: September 27, 2019

At 7:45 am Attala Deputies were called to the old power plant in McAdams. The caller said the front gate was open and wanted an officer to check the location out before they entered.

At 1:44 pm Attala Deputies were called to highway 12 east near Temple Baptist Church for a report of a minor auto accident. No injuries were reported.

At 6:45 pm Attala Deputies, Providence and Ethel Volunteers along with Attala Fire Central Station responded to a report of a structure fire on Attala Road 1222, also known as River Hills Subdivision. The caller said their shed was on fire and they did have propane tank stored inside. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and notified responding units that they had a working fire. Fire personnel were able to contain the fire by 7:32 pm. There has been no word on the cause of the fire.