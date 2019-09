At 9:02 am The Kosciusko Fire Department along with the Kosciusko Police Officers were dispatched to a residence on Crestwood Drive for a report of a stove fire. Firefighters arrived on scene and notified responding units that they had light smoke showing. Kosciusko Fire Chief Duane Burdine tells Breezy News that they found food in the oven that was on fire. They quickly extinguished the flames and vented the home. No injuries were reported.