Emergency Dispatches: September 8, 2019

At 6:23 am Kosciusko Police were notified of a tree in the road on highway 35 north near Culpepper Funeral Home. Officers arrived on scene and found a vehicle that had crashed off the roadway. They also advised that the accident scene was just outside the city limits. MedStat EMS, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, County Deputies and Attala Fire and Rescue were then dispatched to the location. City Officers remained on scene with the patient offering assistance until medical services arrived. One person was transported to Baptist-Attala for medical treatment. There has been no word on the extent of their injuries.