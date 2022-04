A full scale emergency response drill will be held Thursday, April 28.

Kosciusko Fire Chief Duane Burdine said the drill will begin around 9:00 am and will involve city and county emergency services.

Responding units will be dispatched over the radio and crews will respond exactly as they would in any emergency or disaster scenario.

The drill will be held in the Fairground Road area near the Kosciusko Attala Career Tech Center.